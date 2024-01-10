Filipino parents of 6 kids killed in Michigan car crash

The Ambrosios left 6 young children ages 2 to 9 years old. Photo courtesy of GoFundMe

Six Filipino children were orphaned after their parents were killed in a car crash in Michigan last January 6.

Husband and wife Ryan and Jen Ambrosio were driving on the Lodge Freeway at 1:30 a.m. Saturday when a pair of suspected carjackers evading police crashed into them head on.

The Ambrosios had 6 young children ages 2 to 9 years old.

A GoFundMe post organized by the family has raised over $300,000.

The page explained that the large extended family of the Ambrosios would ensure that the 6 children would be raised together in a safe and loving home.

Michigan State Police are expected to send charges against the two suspects who caused the crash to local prosecutors when their investigation is completed.