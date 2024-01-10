Filipino man in Los Angeles shot dead on New Year's Day

Nico "Andrei" Gianan. Photo courtesy GoFundMe

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles law enforcement is seeking leads in the fatal New Year's Day shooting of 24-year old Filipino Andrei “Nico” Gianan.

According to reports, Gianan was shot in the head at the 1400 block of 11th Street at 1 a.m. on Jan. 1. He had just finished his work shift at a San Pedro Wingstop.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is still investigating the case.

They have yet to determine suspects or a motive for the killing. No arrests have been made so far.

Gianan's family believes he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

An online fundraiser to support the family and funeral costs has raised over $17,000 in less than a week.