Workers demolish old storage tanks including water processed in ALPS (Multi-nuclide retrieval equipment) at the tsunami-devastated Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Okuma town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, Jan. 22, 2020. Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) on July 22, 2022 approved the amendment of the implementation plan pertaining to the installation of ALPS (Advanced Liquid Processing System) treated water discharge facility which was applied in December 2021 by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO), according to a press release from the Japanese Foreign Ministry. Kimimasa Mayama, Pool/EPA-EFE/File

TOKYO — Japan and the United States agreed Monday to strengthen bilateral cooperation on developing next-generation nuclear reactors during ministerial talks on energy.

Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm also agreed during their meeting that Tokyo and Washington will work more closely on securing liquefied natural gas and other energy security matters.

According to a joint statement, Japan and the United States will step up cooperation in developing and constructing next-generation advanced reactors, including small modular reactors, "within each country and third countries."

The 2 governments already revealed a plan in October to work together on helping Ghana introduce small nuclear reactor technology.

Speaking to reporters after Monday's talks, Nishimura said the US side reacted positively to the recent change of Japan's policy to boost decarbonization.

The Japanese government said last month in a change from its post-Fukushima crisis nuclear energy policy that it may renew old nuclear reactors if necessary. It will also extend the operation limit of aging nuclear reactors beyond 60 years.

"We will explore opportunities for collaboration (with the United States) to make full use of existing reactors and create stronger supply chains," said Nishimura, who serves as minister of economy, trade and industry.

The 2 countries are expected to reaffirm the cooperation when Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Joe Biden meet in Washington on Friday.

The statement said the 2 governments agreed to maintain a consistent regulatory environment for all energy sources in response to the impact of Russia's war on Ukraine.

US authorities have given final regulatory approval for more than doubling its current natural gas export capacity.

Nishimura and Granholm agreed on the importance of the Group of Seven industrialized nations taking concerted efforts this year under Japan's G-7 presidency to expedite clean energy transitions and ensure energy security consistent with the achievement of net-zero emissions by 2050, a target set in the UN climate action road map.