Suu Kyi gets more prison time over 'illegal import of walkie-talkies'

YANGON, Myanmar — A special court set up by Myanmar's military sentenced deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four more years in prison on Monday over an illegal import of walkie-talkies and other charges, a legal source said, in another ruling that would keep the democracy icon sidelined for years.

Since the military ousted her democratically elected government in a coup last February and put her under house arrest, Suu Kyi has been put on trial for over 10 criminal charges, including allegedly violating a colonial-era official secrets law and the anti-corruption law.

Last month, the 76-year-old got two years for incitement and another two years for breaking coronavirus regulations under the natural disaster management law, in the first verdict against her since the coup. The military government then halved her sentence to two years in an amnesty.

Monday's ruling by the special court in Naypyitaw was her second verdict. She was sentenced to two years in prison for illegally importing walkie-talkies and one year for illegally possessing them, to be served concurrently. Separately, she got two years for breaking the natural disaster management law, according to the source.

Suu Kyi's trial has been conducted behind closed doors, and authorities have told her lawyers not to discuss the trial publicly.

