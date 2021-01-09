US sets new record with nearly 290,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Seniors, who are 65 and over, wait in line at the Department of Health Sarasota COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sarasota, Florida, US January 4, 2021. Octavio Jones, Reuters



The United States hit a new record for coronavirus cases Friday, notching nearly 290,000 in a span of 24 hours, according to a real-time tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The country, the hardest-hit in the world by the COVID-19 pandemic, also recorded 3,676 virus deaths in the same day, the Baltimore-based university said.

The US has by far recorded 21.84 million coronavirus cases— nearly a fourth of the global total.

