US sets new record with nearly 290,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

The United States hit a new record for coronavirus cases Friday, notching nearly 290,000 in a span of 24 hours, according to a real-time tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The country, the hardest-hit in the world by the COVID-19 pandemic, also recorded 3,676 virus deaths in the same day, the Baltimore-based university said.
The US has by far recorded 21.84 million coronavirus cases— nearly a fourth of the global total.
