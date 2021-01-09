French president's wife caught virus over Christmas

Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, caught the coronavirus over Christmas, her office said Saturday, confirming press reports.

Macron, 67, tested positive on December 24 but presented only light symptoms and was negative six days later, said her office.

She tested positive after her husband President Macron went into isolation for a week after having tested positive himself on December 17.

During that period, she stayed at the official presidential residence, the Elysees palace, while he worked at another residence outside Paris.

His wife's office said that the information regarding her condition was not made public at the time as it had no impact on her public agenda. She had since made a full recovery, they added.

During the president's illness, his office issued daily reports on his condition and the president himself described his health in one video. His symptoms included a cough, fever and stiffness.

Macron's illness led to several other senior French politicians going into isolation, including French Prime Minister Jean Castex.

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel also self-isolated, having had meetings with the French president.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: