Indonesia to free cleric linked to Bali bombing

Islamic cleric Abu Bakar Bashir waves as he waits inside a cell before trial at the South Jakarta court in this June 16, 2011 file photo. Beawiharta, Reuters/File

JAKARTA - A radical cleric linked to the deadly Bali bombings is to be freed from prison Friday, stirring grief and anger among victims nearly 20 years after Indonesia's worst terror attack.

Abu Bakar Bashir, 82, is considered the spiritual leader of militant group Jemaah Islamiyah (JI), an Islamist network responsible for the 2002 Bali terror attack that killed more than 200 people, most of them foreign tourists.

He is scheduled to leave a prison south of the capital Jakarta, after completing a jail term for helping fund militant training in Aceh province.

Originally sentenced to 15 years in 2011, the firebrand preacher's term was later cut due to regular sentence reductions handed to most prisoners in Indonesia.

Bashir had been previously jailed over the Bali nightclub bombings, but that conviction was quashed on appeal. He has repeatedly denied involvement in the attacks.

Bashir's lawyers had appealed for his release citing his age and risk of contracting COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian nation's notoriously overcrowded prison system.

Bashir has refused to renounce his extremist views in exchange for leniency.

Two years ago, plans to grant Bashir early release on humanitarian grounds sparked a backlash at home and in Australia. Dozens of Australians were killed in the Bali attacks and the early release plan was shelved.

His planned release Friday brings back the "horror of the memories" for Jan Laczynski, 51.

Laczynski was drinking with friends at the Sari Club before flying back to Australia. Hours later, five of his friends were among the hundreds killed in the bomb blasts.

"It hurts me a lot. I wanted to see justice done," Laczynski told AFP from Melbourne.

"There are still people even next week having operations for their burns; people are still suffering."

Several JI members implicated in the attacks were later executed or killed in confrontations with Indonesian authorities.

The 2002 bombings -- and a later attack on the holiday island in 2005 -- prompted Jakarta to strengthen co-operation with the US and Australia in counter-terrorism.

Al-Qaeda-linked JI was founded by a handful of exiled Indonesian militants in Malaysia in the 1980s and grew to include cells across Southeast Asia.

As well as the Bali bombings, the extremist group was blamed for a 2003 car bomb at the JW Marriott hotel in Jakarta and a suicide car bomb the following year outside the Australian embassy.

