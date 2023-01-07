Home  >  Overseas

Plane makes emergency landing at Japan airport after bomb threat

Kyodo News

Posted at Jan 07 2023 11:06 AM

NAGOYA — A domestic flight operated by budget carrier Jetstar Japan Co. made an emergency landing on Saturday morning at an international airport in central Japan following a bomb threat, according to the transport ministry and local police.

There were reports of injuries upon escape from the aircraft following its arrival at Chubu Centrair International Airport in Aichi Prefecture at around 7:40 a.m.

The plane, bound for Fukuoka from Narita airport near Tokyo, had 136 passengers and six crew members, the flight operator said.

==Kyodo

