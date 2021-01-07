Woman dies in suspected New Zealand shark attack

WELLINGTON - A woman has died after an apparent shark attack at a popular New Zealand beach, police said Thursday.
Police were called to Waihi Beach on the east coast of the North Island in the early evening following reports a woman had been injured in the water.
"Initial indications suggest she may have been injured by a shark. Sadly she died at the scene a short time later," police said in a statement.
If confirmed, it would be the 25th shark attack fatality recorded in New Zealand and the first in 7 years since a 46-year-old man died at Muriwai near Auckland.
Waihi Beach promotes itself as "one of New Zealand’s safest surf beaches and home to a vibrant and friendly beachside community."
However, there have been occasional shark sightings in the area in recent years including a 3.5 meter (11ft 5in) male last February.
FROM THE ARCHIVES
