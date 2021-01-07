Home  >  Overseas

US Senate rejects first challenge to certifying Biden win

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Jan 07 2021 12:15 PM

The US Senate late Wednesday overwhelmingly rejected the objection by some Republican lawmakers to certifying Arizona's electoral vote for Joe Biden, after a riot by Donald Trump supporters forced a delay in the process.

The lawmakers voted 93 to 6 against the effort to reject Arizona's electoral count, overcoming the first of what may be multiple hurdles to the November presidential election's certification.

The House of Representatives will also vote on Arizona, and the effort is expected to fail there too, before Congress continues its process to certify the electoral votes of all 50 states.

