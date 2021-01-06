UK reports highest daily COVID-19 deaths since April

People walk at Primrose Hill park amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain January 6, 2021. Henry Nicholls, Reuters

LONDON - The United Kingdom has recorded more than 1,000 COVID-19 daily deaths for the first time since April as the government struggles to deal with a new, more infectious variant of the coronavirus.

The four nations of the United Kingdom recorded 1,041 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus on Wednesday and a further 62,322 new COVID-19 cases, according to official data.

The figures were another stark reminder of the severity of the crisis as England and Scotland started new COVID-19 lockdowns this week, with citizens under orders to stay at home.

Tuesday’s data had shown 60,916 new coronavirus infections and 830 deaths. Britain has been among the countries worst-hit by COVID-19, with the highest death toll in Europe.

RELATED VIDEO