PH vendors in Ontario unite for a cause

It was an event like no other for the Pinoy Ontario Vendors as the group’s members transformed from their everyday attire to fire and ice-themed outfits during their recent gala night.

“It’s a collaboration of Filipino and Canadian cultures,” said Teddy Borja of the Paper Flower House.

The gala night, now in its second year, carried the theme “Bayanihan Na” and drew some 400 vendors from across Ontario.

It was also an opportunity for vendors to exchange ideas that could expand their networks.

But beyond the celebration was a cause: to raise funds for the Cancer Warriors Foundation and the Art Relief Mobile Kitchen in the Philippines.

“We were also inspired by what they do,” said Pinoy Ontario Vendors founder Paolo Bucud. “They're helping a lot but of course they need funds for their project.”

Present in the event were Canada’s Minister of Small Business Rechie Valdez, and Philippine Consul General in Toronto Angelica Escalona.

Valdez was elated in witnessing vendors unite for a cause. She also shared some good news that will provide support for small businesses.

“We finalized agreements with both MasterCard and Visa to lower credit card taxes,” said Valdez, “and to change fees for our small businesses by up to 27%. So by fall of 2024, we'll be able to see those changes for small businesses.”

Organizers are already planning for next projects that will support vendors and contribute to various causes.