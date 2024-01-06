The Philippine Consulate General in New York said it has not received reports of Filipinos involved or injured from the Jan. 4 subway train collision in the city.

The incident left at least 26 transit passengers and workers injured.

The New York Fire Department said a passenger train was departing 96th St. Station in the afternoon, when it struck a train carrying transit workers, which caused it to be derailed.

Emergency personnel had shut off the power line and helped evacuate hundreds in the train.

No serious injuries were reported. But the train collision disrupted subway services throughout New York City.

“Upon our unit's arrival here on the scene, they were met with several patients,” said FDNY deputy assistant chief Ian Swords.

He added: “Knowing that there was a train involved and the potential number of patients that could entail, they began multiple casualty incident triage where we check every person as they come off the train for injury and if they are injured, for the severity of injury.”

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Friday that it will review the subway operations of New York following the incident.

The agency said it has concerns over the operations, after a Nov. 29 episode left a subway worker dead.