18 people die in Nigeria road accident

KANO, Nigeria - Eighteen people were killed when two vehicles collided in northern Nigeria's Bauchi state, a road safety official said Thursday.

A bus carrying 17 passengers went up in flames after a head-on collision with a truck outside Nabardo village in Toro district late on Wednesday, said Yusuf Abdullahi, head of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Bauchi state.

"All the 17 passengers and the driver were burnt to death," Abdullahi said, blaming the accident on speeding.

The three occupants of the truck were unharmed in the collision, Abdullahi added.

Accidents are frequent on Nigeria's poorly maintained roads largely due to speeding and disregard of traffic rules.

A total of 32,617 people were killed in 65,063 road accidents in Nigeria between 2016 and 2021, the Federal Road Safety Corps said last September.

abu/lhd/imm

© Agence France-Presse

FROM THE ARCHIVE