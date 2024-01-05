Watch more News on iWantTFC

Arvin Amatorio, the second Filipino-American to be elected mayor in Bergenfield, was recently sworn in for a second term in office.

The Fil-Am immigration lawyer is originally from Baler in Aurora province in the Philippines.

He was reelected mayor following an unopposed campaign during the elections in November last year.

“It’s a big mandate for us to continue the work and to continue the service to our community here in Bergenfield,” said Amatorio after he took his oath.

Bergenfield, about 14 miles away from New York City, is home to about 5,000 Filipinos. That includes Robert Rivas, who served as Bergenfield’s first Filipino mayor from 2000 to 2002.

“I expect great things from him (Amatorio) and this council,” said Rivas.

Two other Fil-Ams serve in the Bergenfield Borough Council: Marc Pascual, who was re-elected last November, and Buddy Deauna, whose third term expires in 2025.

This will be the lasting legacy of Arvin and the administration, and we’re proud to be Filipino-Americans,” said Deauna.

Pascual, meanwhile, said the role brings a lot of pride for himself and for “the people back home in our country.”

“I just want to let them know that if I can do it, so can they,” he added.

During the ceremony, Amatorio gave New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy a symbolic key to Bergenfield for giving the keynote speech.

Murphy recently announced that she will enter the race for U.S. Democratic senator Bob Menendez’s seat.

“As Bergenfield’s second Filipino mayor renews his oath, we continue to write the story of our state,” she said. “And we are reminded once again that diversity is our greatest strength and there is nothing we cannot overcome when we work together.”

Amatorio and his council members will be moving into the new Borough hall in February for a fresh start to the year.