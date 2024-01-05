Watch more News on iWantTFC

Art can be found everywhere, even in some of the most unexpected places – and a Filipino-made giant mural at the Long Beach International Airport in Southern California – is a testament to this.

The 60 feet by 30 feet art piece titled "A Flight to History” is the work of Palm Springs-based Filipino-American artist Marconi Calindas Cafege.

His mural is now on display on the façade of one of the Airport’s parking structures – a first for the airport, as it celebrates its centennial anniversary.

And speaking of firsts, it was also the first time the artist had a chance to see his giant mural in person.

"I'm really overwhelmed," said Calindas-Cafege. "I am just amazed, knowing that I represent Filipinos all around the world, and of course, here in the U.S."

The mural showcases the iconic features of the city of Long Beach – from its deep-rooted history in aviation – to the continuing maritime leadership, diverse art and culture – all the way to old Hollywood.

All these led to Calindas-Cafege’s work to best close to 100 other entries, and become the winner.

The undertaking is part of the city’s investment in public art – as well as on its artists.

"For Long Beach airport, this is obviously the biggest and most significant thing we’ve done to date, this piece right here," said Dale Worsham, the airport's commercial development officer.

Long Beach locals Cynthia Jackson and Rose Buckner said having the mural created by a Fil-Am artist is a way to honor their heritage and the city that they love.

"I think the Filipino touch is the happiness that’s in it," said Jackson. "The colors, how he blends everything together, that's what we're about.”