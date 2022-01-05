Tiger attacks 3 workers in Japan safari park

A tiger attacked three workers at a safari park north of Tokyo on Wednesday, with all three taken to hospital, local police and the park operator said.

At least one of the keepers was bitten by the 10-year old male Bengal tiger, which is 3 meters in length and weighs 150 kilograms, and was transported by a medical helicopter, according to the authorities. All of the workers were conscious when hospitalized.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. at Nasu Safari Park in Tochigi Prefecture when the workers were preparing for the day's service, its operator said. The keepers, all in their 20s, were trying to let the animal out of its inner-cage to an enclosure outside by opening several doors.

They usually refrain from being in the same space as the tiger, but on Wednesday, due to problems with part of the doors, one of the keepers apparently entered the cage, the operator said.

Following the incident, the park decided to close for the day.

The park houses about 700 animals of 70 species including elephants and giraffes, offering tours on specialized buses and for customers with their own cars.

At the park in 1997 and 2000, there were also incidents involving keepers being attacked by lions.