1 dead, 5 injured as taxi hits pedestrians in Tokyo

TOKYO - A woman was killed and 5 other people were injured Monday when a taxi driven by a 73-year-old man hit a group of pedestrians on a crosswalk in Tokyo, police said.

The taxi hit the 6 people on a busy road in the capital's Shibuya Ward at around 7 p.m. when the driver, Heiji Aizawa, failed to stop at a traffic light, the police said.

The taxi's passenger told police Aizawa appeared to have suffered a health issue.

Yuko Sato, 49, died in the accident. Of the 5 people, a woman in her 40s and her 9-year-old son sustained serious injuries. Aizawa was also taken to hospital.

The taxi stopped some 100 meters away from the accident site after running into a road center divider, the police said, adding they will question the driver over the accident after he recovers.

