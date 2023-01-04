The World Health Organization criticized Wednesday China's "very narrow" definition of COVID deaths, warning that official statistics were not showing the true impact of the outbreak.

"We believe that the current numbers being published from China under-represent the true impact of the disease in terms of hospital admissions, in terms of ICU admissions, and particularly in terms of deaths," the WHO's emergencies director Michael Ryan told reporters.



This is a developing story. More details to follow.

© Agence France-Presse