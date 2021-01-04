19 dead and 19 seriously injured as roof collapses at Indian cremation ground

A sniffer dog examines the debris after the roof of a shelter at a crematorium collapsed in Ghaziabad, India, January 3, 2021. Reuters

At least 19 people died when the roof of a shelter at a cremation facility in northern India collapsed on Sunday, police said.

The roof at the site, in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district, came down when people had taken shelter beneath the structure to get out of the rain.

Many victims were relatives of a local resident whose last rites were being conducted at the time, according to reports.

“The roof at the cremation compound, over some 30 metres long, collapsed suddenly and 38 people were trapped. Nineteen people were killed on the scene or while being taken to two hospitals nearby,” area police chief Iraj Raja said.

Nineteen more were being treated at the hospitals. The death toll could increase, as some of the wounded sustained serious injuries, Raja added.

Rescuers were going through the rubble to determine if there were more victims, police said.

Local authorities said they had launched an inquiry into the accident. They promised strict action if it was found that officials had been lax.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind sent their condolences, and state agencies directed monetary compensation to victims’ relatives.