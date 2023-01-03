Photos of the moon (R) and Earth (L), taken by South Korea's first lunar orbiter, Danuri, are displayed at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 3, 2023. EPA-EFE/Yonhap/Pool



SEOUL — South Korea's first-ever lunar orbiter Danuri has sent black-and-white photos of the Moon's surface and Earth, the national space centre said Tuesday.

Danuri -- a portmanteau of the Korean words for "Moon" and "enjoy" -- was launched on a SpaceX rocket from the United States in August 2022 and entered lunar orbit last month.

Its images -- taken between Dec. 24 and Jan. 1 -- show the lunar surface and Earth, and were shot from less than 120 kilometers over the Moon, the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) said in a statement.

The images and videos will be "used to select potential sites for a Moon landing in 2032," it added.

A handout photo made available by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute shows an image of Earth that South Korea's first lunar orbiter, Danuri, took with a camera on board at 4:10 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, the 149th day since its launch. EPA-EFE/Korea Aerospace Research Institute/Handout

Danuri is circling the Moon every 2 hours, the center said.

The orbiter will begin its scientific mission next month, which includes mapping and analyzing lunar terrain, and measuring magnetic strength and gamma rays.

It will also test experimental "space internet" technology by transmitting photos and videos to Earth.

President Yoon Suk-yeol has hailed Danuri's achievements as a "historical moment" in the country's space program.

South Korea has laid out ambitious plans for outer space, including landing spacecraft on the Moon by 2032 and Mars by 2045.

© Agence France-Presse