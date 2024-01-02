Japan Airlines aircraft catches fire at Haneda airport

This photo provided by Jiji Press shows a Japan Airlines plane on fire on a runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on January 2, 2024. JIJI PRESS / AFP

(UPDATED) Japan Airlines Co. said Tuesday that one of its aircraft caught fire at Tokyo's Haneda airport as it was arriving from Sapporo.

All passengers and crew, numbering 379, escaped from the airplane while it was on fire without life-threatening injuries, JAL said. The 367 passengers included eight children.

The fire may have been caused by a collision between the plane and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft based at the airport, the coast guard said.

The passenger plane either collided with the other aircraft on a runway or a taxiway after it touched down, according to JAL.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said it is probing the case.