More than 1.8 million dead, 83 million infected with coronavirus

Medics transport a patient from an ambulance to the Royal London Hospital as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in London, Britain, on January 1, 2021. Hannah McKay, Reuters

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,818,946 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT (7 p.m. Philippine time) on Friday.

At least 83,381,330 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 52,534,200 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organizations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

On Thursday, 13,629 new deaths and 728,621 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 3,426, followed by Brazil with 1,074 and the United Kingdom with 964.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 345,844 deaths from 19,974,883 cases. At least 6,298,082 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 194,949 deaths from 7,675,973 cases, India with 148,994 deaths from 10,286,709 cases, Mexico with 125,807 deaths from 1,426,094 cases, and Italy with 74,159 deaths from 2,107,166 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 168 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 130, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 123, Italy 123 and Republic of North Macedonia 120.

Europe overall has 574,012 deaths from 26,569,711 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 507,687 deaths from 15,569,105 infections, and the United States and Canada 361,440 deaths from 20,554,203 cases.

Asia has reported 219,371 deaths from 13,905,767 cases, the Middle East 90,031 deaths from 3,992,072 cases, Africa 65,460 deaths from 2,759,404 cases, and Oceania 945 deaths from 31,068 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

