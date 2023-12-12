Covering the Christmas convoy in the West PH Sea

MANILA — It's not everyday that reporters get deployed to a historic mission in the West Philippine Sea (WPS). So when the opportunity presented itself, I grabbed the chance.

The "Atin To" coalition's mission was months in the making. They initially did a press conference last October 2 when the expedition still felt like a rough idea. It somehow felt like an interest check with the media, but surely, anything with the WPS on it will attract local and foreign reporters.

I got to cover that first press conference and it landed in our flagship newscast, TV Patrol. That was the beginning of my journey in covering this Christmas convoy.

This is my second assignment in the West Philippine Sea.

The first was UP Marine Science Institute's expedition to Pag-asa Island last October 2021. That journey with the scientists of UP MSI gave me a glimpse of what the West Philippine Sea looked like.

I remember it was almost a month-long coverage, and we swam in the waters even with Chinese vessels around. But that was an entirely different experience, as we were the only news organization covering them that time, so we got some ease in controlling our pace.

The Atin To mission invited several media organizations on board, and in a historic first, live broadcasts were allowed. The delegation of Atin To was much larger and more diverse.

They held a second press conference in late November, and presented more concrete details about the mission.

Initially rejected by the country's top security officials, the coalition had a rough time mounting the convoy. Plans changed every day, and changes happened by the minute.

But perhaps, strong resolve drives people forward. The Atin To coalition was made up of gritty volunteers, mostly first timers in the WPS, bringing nothing but determination to assert Philippine territorial rights.

ABS-CBN News was the first news organization to board the ship, and we got the privilege to exclusively cover the first leg of the voyage, from Manila to Palawan. Other media organizations joined the mission proper from the pitstop in El Nido.

We boarded the ship on the evening of December 7, Thursday. Youth volunteers were already there. Their energy was electric, and I can easily feel the enthusiasm and the bravery to make the mission succeed.

Nobody had to make orders, because volunteers took it upon themselves to help the logistical preparation of the mission. Some of them arranged the room assignments, others did the physical setup of the deck, while some distributed food. Everybody helped in loading the supplies. This is the true bayanihan spirit that I got the honor to see firsthand.

The trip from Manila to El Nido took one full day, so we got to know the group more deeply. It was composed of people from all walks of life: there were representatives from fisherfolk, youth groups, indigenous peoples, and civil society organizations. Most of them did not know each other, and only met in the mission for the first time.

It was a diverse group with people having different motivations from joining the mission. But everyone had the same goal: cheer Filipinos in the Kalayaan Island Group this Christmas, and assert our rights in the West Philippine Sea.

When the journey started, I was confident that we will get to finish this safely. I talked to as much volunteers as my time permitted, because I wanted to tell their story to the best of my abilities. This is a historic mission that required great storytelling. And despite being busy with their tasks onboard, everyone granted us time for interviews. I am deeply grateful to everyone who the trusted us with their stories.

There were three striking stories that I'll never forget. First, my interview with the traditional leader of the indigenous people group Dumagat Remontados, Marcelino Tena.

Despite having their own fight against Kaliwa Dam, they joined the trip to show solidarity in the fight for the West Philippine Sea.

"Alam namin na kahit kami ay nasa kabundukan, ang karagatan ay bahagi pa rin ng bansa. Alam namin na may mga mangingisda rito na kinakailangan suportahan naming mga katutubo para mabawi natin, at para hindi na maagaw at saklawin ng Chinese ang ating karagatan," Tena said.

Second, I also got to meet Joaquin Ortega, son of slain broadcaster and environmentalist Doc Gerry Ortega. He is now active in his advocacy group "Palawan Patriots for Peace and Progress," and led a small group of Palawenos in the journey. He emphasized that as the last frontier, Palawan residents must deeply care for the issues in the West Philippine Sea.

"Bilang Palaweno, nasa backdoor lang ng Palawan ang WPS. Ang hirap naman kung walang representative ang mga Palaweno. Dapat magkaroon ng pake kasi tayo yung unang maapektuhan 'pag nag-develop ang issues. And how often does a Filipino get to go to West Philippine Sea lalo na ngayon dumadami ang Chinese Vessels? I'm excited actually," he said.

And third, the story of Bataan fisher Maurine Ignacio, who celebrated her birthday aboard the ship. She said China's aggression had a direct impact with their livelihood, so she had only one birthday wish.

"Sana yung West Philippine Sea, talagang sa 'tin naman, malayang makapangisda yung mga tulad namin," she said.

"Napaka-memorable na birthday celebration, pero ang celebration is kapag nakatapos na tayo na mamahagi ng pamaskong handog sa ating mga kababayan sa West Philippine Sea. Yun yung isang napakasaya, hindi man lang sa 'min galing, representative kami. Parang napakasaya sa pakiramdam," she added.

The Atin To mission was rich with stories from people with different backgrounds and perspectives, and most of them have already been told in our newscasts and digital news platforms. I can only hope that we got to tell their story well.

It has been a relatively peaceful voyage until around 4 p.m. of December 10, when the first Chinese vessel was spotted from a distance. It was identified to be from the Chinese Navy. Minutes later, on the other side of the ship, volunteers spotted the Chinese Coast Guard. That time, we were busy preparing for our live report in the weekend edition of our newscast, and we're all set to air at 5:30 p.m.

At that point, we were at the south of Kayumanggi Bank, and 13 nautical miles away from the Ayungin Shoal.

A Holy Mass, led by Father Robert Reyes, was ongoing when the ship's captain paged the head of mission, Rafaela David, for an emergency meeting.

A few minutes later, everybody felt the ship change its course. A lot of people attending the mass got distracted, but the service continued, until at 5 p.m., when someone from the secretariat made an important announcement: We were going back to El Nido.

That was when I knew that our report would change up to the last minute. It was pretty overwhelming because developments kept on coming and many things happened at that same time. We were a few minutes away from airing, and yet we needed to do major revisions, while breaking updates on our social media platforms. But thanks to the help of our news desk editor and the producers of TV Patrol, as well as the editors of our digital arm, we got to do real-time updates.

It was a big test of acuity and character to not just report live from the West Philippine Sea, but to break big stories as they happen. This is a historic mission monitored by defense analysts, government officials, and the public. I had to get every detail right and on time, just as we do in all other everyday coverages, but when you're in a faraway place with a tense situation, the pressure just gets higher.

After our live report, the Head of Mission Rafaela David and the ship's captain Capt. Jorge Dela Cruz faced the volunteers to explain how they came up with the decision to retreat.

From the beginning of the journey, they made clear that safety was their priority, and that they would not make any provocative action in the WPS. With the sightings of four Chinese vessels making dangerous maneuvers, they wanted to err on the side of caution. They could not risk the safety of around a hundred civilians on board.

WATCH: Quick update on the current situation at the Atin To Vessel.



Volunteers are sad that they were not able to reach their goal of giving Christmas cheer to our fishermen and frontliners @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/vC7e8ORXWj — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) December 10, 2023

The next few hours proved to be emotional for the volunteers. I could sense mixed emotions: disappointment, frustration, and sadness that we didn't reach our target destinations, but also relief that everyone was safe. If the mission decided to continue, it could be a different story.

We got back to El Nido the following day, and several Filipino fishermen welcomed us in our return. The fishermen initially planned to join the convoy, but plans changed due to the situation.

Despite failing to reach Lawak Island, the coalition did not consider this a failed mission. In Rafaela David's words, "it was a courageous journey that we took."

There were partial victories, with the smaller supply boat M/L Chowee making it to the frontliners to hand out the Christmas gifts and bring holiday cheer. They also said that the attempt in itself to bring ordinary Filipinos in the West Philippine Sea was already a big move.

This coverage reminded me why I chose to be a broadcast journalist in the first place: to witness history unfold and tell the world about it. My dream of reporting live in the West Philippine Sea finally happened. It was one of the toughest, biggest, and most memorable assignments I've had this year. It was a core memory.

At a time when news is populated by stories that dishearten our viewers, it's quite rare to find something that restores our faith in humanity. And seeing the ferocious energy and passion of the volunteers of this historic mission, I felt that while the West Philippine Sea will be contested for a long time, there is always hope, as long as we keep on fighting.