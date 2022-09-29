Staying true to our mission

(Acceptance speech of Regina 'Ging' Reyes, head of ABS-CBN Integrated News, after she was awarded the 2022 Southeast Asia Laureate for Women in News Editorial Leadership by the World Association of News Publishers on Thursday, September 29 in Zaragoza, Spain.)

My deepest gratitude to WAN-IFRA, Women In News and this industry that we all love!

This honor comes at a time when our company and news organization continue to be severely challenged on many fronts. I am deeply moved and humbled to receive this recognition on behalf of my entire news team, most especially the women in our newsroom and in the field. They are at the forefront of our battle to defend media freedom in our country and preserve the values of our profession. And I am here only because of their collective hard work and sacrifice.

A fellow journalist recently told me that “we are an endangered species.” I couldn’t help but feel sad and old! Some of our colleagues are leaving journalism and are pursuing different career paths because of disappointment and uncertainty.

But we cannot give up on this profession. I feel a sense of urgency in the need to help our young journalists stay true to our mission.

Today, we talk about trust and new ways of reaching audiences. But let us also make them understand the role of journalists in a democracy.

Changes are happening fast and our industry is under siege. But let there be no doubt! truth-telling and the values that enable it must be constant.

Thank you!

