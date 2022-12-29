Home > News MULTIMEDIA 2 turistang Pinoy, nanakawan ng halos P2 million na halaga ng gamit ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 29 2022 09:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Nanakawan ng halos P2 million na halaga ng gamit ang dalawang Pilipinong turista na bumiyahe papuntang France. Ayon sa mga biktima, puwersahang binuksan ang mga maleta nila at posibleng sa airport sa Madrid nangyari ang nakawan. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: nanakawan theft Pilipino tourist turista France airport Madrid Spain TFC News /sports/12/30/22/football-brazilian-legend-pele-has-died-says-family/sports/12/30/22/tennis-alcaraz-raducanu-excited-to-return-from-injury-in-2023/video/business/12/30/22/ph-shares-notch-another-annual-loss-as-rest-of-asia-sinks/video/business/12/30/22/bsp-predicts-december-inflation-may-exceed-record-high/video/news/12/30/22/bucor-moves-to-decongest-bilibid