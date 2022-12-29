Home  >  News

2 turistang Pinoy, nanakawan ng halos P2 million na halaga ng gamit

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 29 2022 09:44 PM

Nanakawan ng halos P2 million na halaga ng gamit ang dalawang Pilipinong turista na bumiyahe papuntang France. Ayon sa mga biktima, puwersahang binuksan ang mga maleta nila at posibleng sa airport sa Madrid nangyari ang nakawan. 

