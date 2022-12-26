Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Banggaan ng motorsiklo at tricycle

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 26 2022 10:01 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Isa ang patay sa banggaan ng motorsiklo at tricycle sa Mariveles, Bataan noong araw ng Pasko, December 25. Ang buong insidente, nakuhanan ng CCTV. 

Read More:  banggaan   motorsiklo   motorcycle   tricycle   Mariveles   Bataan   CCTV   video   mishap   accident   aksidente  