MULTIMEDIA

Banggaan ng motorsiklo at tricycle

ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 26 2022 10:01 PM

Isa ang patay sa banggaan ng motorsiklo at tricycle sa Mariveles, Bataan noong araw ng Pasko, December 25. Ang buong insidente, nakuhanan ng CCTV.

Read More:
banggaan
motorsiklo
motorcycle
tricycle
Mariveles
Bataan
CCTV
video
mishap
accident
aksidente