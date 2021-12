MULTIMEDIA

WATCH: Typhoon Odette aftermath in General Luna and Dapa, Siargao

Video by Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Typhoon Odette aftermath in General Luna and Dapa, Siargao, Suridao del Norte, 4 days after its first landfall on December 16.

Siargao was recently placed under State of Calamity as Surigao del Norte Gov. Lalo Matugas estimates damage at 90 percent in the renowned surfing destination with hotels and houses destroyed or severely damaged.

Watch more on iWantTFC