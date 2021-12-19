Home > News MULTIMEDIA WATCH: Drone video of destruction caused by typhoon Odette in Surigao City Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 19 2021 10:46 PM | Updated as of Dec 19 2021 11:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Typhoon Odette tore through Surigao del Norte, leaving almost no home undamaged along the coast of Brgy. Punta Bilar, Surigao City. READ: 75 reported dead due to Typhoon Odette: officials Watch more on iWantTFC Read More: Odette PH Surigao City Typhoon Odette Bagyong Odette /news/12/19/21/pacquiao-asks-friends-supporters-to-help-odette-victims/news/12/19/21/8-pinoy-biktima-ng-human-trafficking-sa-syria-natulungang-makauwi-ng-dfa/entertainment/12/19/21/pbb-eian-and-jordan-are-the-latest-evictees/news/12/19/21/ph-embassy-at-saudi-human-rights-commission-magtutulungan-kontra-human-trafficking/overseas/12/19/21/thailand-sends-refugees-back-to-myanmar-as-clashes-continue