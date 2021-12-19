MULTIMEDIA

WATCH: Drone video of destruction caused by typhoon Odette in Surigao City

Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

Typhoon Odette tore through Surigao del Norte, leaving almost no home undamaged along the coast of Brgy. Punta Bilar, Surigao City.

