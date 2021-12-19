Home  >  News

WATCH: Drone video of destruction caused by typhoon Odette in Surigao City

Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 19 2021 10:46 PM | Updated as of Dec 19 2021 11:56 PM

Typhoon Odette tore through Surigao del Norte, leaving almost no home undamaged along the coast of Brgy. Punta Bilar, Surigao City. 

