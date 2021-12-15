Home > News MULTIMEDIA THROWBACK: Engkwentro | Kuha Mo! ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 16 2021 03:52 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Tampok sa "Kuha Mo!" ang cellphone video ng away-trapiko sa pagitan ng isang SUV driver at isang traffic enforcer sa Mandaluyong City Watch more on iWantTFC Read More: road rage altercation away traffic trapiko Kuha Mo CCTV video SUV driver drayber enforcer traffic enforcer /video/news/12/16/21/pari-hinimok-ang-mga-katoliko-na-iboto-si-robredo/spotlight/12/16/21/next-president-will-have-very-big-say-on-ph-cooperation-with-icc-diokno/entertainment/12/16/21/probinsyano-aurora-recalls-old-romance-with-oscar/overseas/12/16/21/uk-reports-record-daily-covid-cases-amid-omicron-spread/entertainment/12/16/21/star-cinema-drops-love-at-first-stream-full-trailer