MULTIMEDIA

Bus, nahulog sa bangin sa Antique

ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 06 2023 06:06 PM

Hindi bababa sa 15 ang nasawi matapos mahulog sa bangin ang isang pampasaherong bus sa Antique. Iniimbestigahan pa kung ano ang dahilan ng aksidente, habang nangako na ang operator ng bus na tutulong sa gastusin ng mga biktima.

Watch more News on iWantTFC