Home > News MULTIMEDIA Motorcycle taxi rider at pasahero, sugatan matapos umanong gitgitin ng MPV ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 23 2023 10:48 PM Posibleng maharap sa mas mabigat na kaso ang MPV driver na nanggitgit umano ng motorcycle taxi sa EDSA-Santolan, Mandaluyong City. Nakuhanan sa dashcam ng isang motorista ang nangyaring insidente. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: motorcycle taxi MPV driver drayber gitgit ginitgit sideswipe EDSA-Santolan Mandaluyong video dashcam dashboard camera LTO police pulis