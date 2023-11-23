Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Motorcycle taxi rider at pasahero, sugatan matapos umanong gitgitin ng MPV

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 23 2023 10:48 PM

Posibleng maharap sa mas mabigat na kaso ang MPV driver na nanggitgit umano ng motorcycle taxi sa EDSA-Santolan, Mandaluyong City. Nakuhanan sa dashcam ng isang motorista ang nangyaring insidente. 

