Home > News MULTIMEDIA Huli sa video: Truck, bumangga sa pampasaherong bus ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 23 2023 07:24 PM | Updated as of Nov 23 2023 09:12 PM

Dalawa ang patay habang nasa 14 ang sugatan matapos magkarambola ang ilang sasakyan sa Naga City, Cebu. Ayon sa imbestigasyon, nawalan umano ng preno ang delivery truck bago ito sumalpok sa likuran ng pampasaherong bus. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: delivery truck truck bus passenger bus pampasaherong bus crash brake preno CCTV video Naga City Cebu accident aksidente mishap