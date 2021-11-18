Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Booster shots sa 2022?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 18 2021 08:39 PM

Nagsimula na ang pagbabakuna ng COVID-19 booster shot sa mga healthcare workers sa bansa. Posible namang sa 2022 na rin simulan ang pagbibigay ng booster shot para naman sa general population. 

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  COVID-19   booster shot   booster   jab   shot   vaccine   bakuna   healthcare workers   general population  