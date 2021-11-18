Home > News MULTIMEDIA Booster shots sa 2022? ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 18 2021 08:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Nagsimula na ang pagbabakuna ng COVID-19 booster shot sa mga healthcare workers sa bansa. Posible namang sa 2022 na rin simulan ang pagbibigay ng booster shot para naman sa general population. Watch more on iWantTFC Read More: COVID-19 booster shot booster jab shot vaccine bakuna healthcare workers general population /entertainment/11/18/21/bigateam-nangunguna-pa-rin-sa-pbb-games-2021/news/11/18/21/states-must-calm-down-tensions-in-south-china-sea-ex-arbitral-court-judge/news/11/18/21/pdea-seizes-p11-m-worth-of-marijuana-in-benguet/business/11/18/21/cebu-pacific-adds-flights-to-6-domestic-destinations/entertainment/11/18/21/diego-barbie-mark-anniversary-with-first-film-together