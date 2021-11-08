Home > News MULTIMEDIA Teacher sa viral video, nag-sorry ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 08 2021 06:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Humingi na ng paumanhin ang teacher na lumabas sa isang viral video sa TikTok. Ito ay matapos ipag-utos ng DepEd na imbestigahan ito dahil umano sa posibleng "child abuse". Watch more on iWantTFC Read More: DepEd Department of Education TikTok viral video teacher guro cute /news/11/08/21/non-vaccination-vs-covid-cant-be-ground-to-withhold-4ps-benefits-doj/sports/11/08/21/united-city-explains-legal-disputes-that-led-to-copa-pullout/entertainment/11/08/21/watch-kapamilya-stars-sing-andito-tayo-para-sa-isat-isa/business/11/08/21/q2-gdp-growth-raised-to-12-percent/news/11/08/21/bidder-offers-halalan-2022-action-center-at-half-cost