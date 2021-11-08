Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Teacher sa viral video, nag-sorry

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 08 2021 06:59 PM

Humingi na ng paumanhin ang teacher na lumabas sa isang viral video sa TikTok. Ito ay matapos ipag-utos ng DepEd na imbestigahan ito dahil umano sa posibleng "child abuse". 

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  DepEd   Department of Education   TikTok   viral   video   teacher   guro   cute  