Voluntary use ng face mask sa in-person classes, papayagan ng DepEd

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 01 2022 07:43 PM

Susunod ang Department of Education sa utos ng Palasyo na nag-aalis sa mandatory na paggamit ng face masks sa indoor areas. Ito ay kahit patuloy pa rin ang banta ng COVID-19. Dahil dito magiging voluntary na rin ang pagsusuot ng face masks ng mga estudyante na dadalo sa kanilang in-person classes. 

