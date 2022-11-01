Home > News MULTIMEDIA Voluntary use ng face mask sa in-person classes, papayagan ng DepEd ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 01 2022 07:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Susunod ang Department of Education sa utos ng Palasyo na nag-aalis sa mandatory na paggamit ng face masks sa indoor areas. Ito ay kahit patuloy pa rin ang banta ng COVID-19. Dahil dito magiging voluntary na rin ang pagsusuot ng face masks ng mga estudyante na dadalo sa kanilang in-person classes. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: face mask COVID-19 DepEd Department of Education mandatory voluntary Executive Order 7 in-person classes indoor areas outdoor areas optional /video/news/11/01/22/pinsala-ng-paeng-sa-maguindanao-ininspeksiyon-ni-marcos/entertainment/11/01/22/heartstopper-star-kit-connor-comes-out-as-bisexual/video/news/11/01/22/libingan-ng-mga-bayani-dinagsa-ngayong-undas/video/news/11/01/22/mabigat-na-daloy-ng-trapiko-sa-expressways-inaasahan/news/11/01/22/marcos-family-visits-grave-of-patriarch-at-heroes-cemetery