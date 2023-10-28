MULTIMEDIA
Patrol ng Pilipino: PNP full alert status na para sa #BSKE2023
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 28 2023 12:50 PM
MAYNILA — Naka full-alert status na ang Philippine National Police (PNP), dalawang araw bago ang Barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).
Asahan ang mas mahigpit na seguridad ng PNP sa mga lugar na inilagay sa red category ng areas of concern ng Commission of Elections (Comelec).
Sa 361 na mga barangay na nasa red category, ang Bangsamoro Autonomus Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) ang may pinakamaraming barangay na nasa listahan.
Binabantayan ang mga lugar na nasa red category ng areas of concern dahil sa pagkakaroon ng suspected election-related incidents at intense political rivalry.
– Ulat ni Raya Capulong, Patrol ng Pilipino
