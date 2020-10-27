Home > News MULTIMEDIA Opisyal ng DOT, pinuna matapos tawaging 'vice president' si Bongbong Marcos ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 27 2020 08:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Binatikos ng mga netizen ang isang regional director ng Department of Tourism matapos niyang ipakilala sa isang event na bise presidente si dating Senador Bongbong Marcos. Agad naman nagpaalala ang Department of Tourism sa kanilang mga tauhan na maging propesyonal sa pagganap sa kanilang trabaho. Watch more in iWantTFC Read More: Leni Robredo vice president Bongbong Marcos Jeff Ortega regional director Department of Tourism netizens trending /overseas/10/28/20/us-senators-seek-to-declare-china-genocide-against-uighurs/spotlight/10/28/20/ice-loss-to-add-04c-to-global-temperatures-study/spotlight/10/28/20/airplane-covid-19-risk-very-low-with-masks-other-actions-report-finds/spotlight/10/28/20/vaccines-not-spy-planes-us-misfires-in-southeast-asia/business/10/28/20/consumer-companies-pitch-discounts-bargain-products-as-economic-malaise-looms