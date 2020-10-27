Home  >  News

Opisyal ng DOT, pinuna matapos tawaging 'vice president' si Bongbong Marcos

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 27 2020 08:08 PM

Binatikos ng mga netizen ang isang regional director ng Department of Tourism matapos niyang ipakilala sa isang event na bise presidente si dating Senador Bongbong Marcos. Agad naman nagpaalala ang Department of Tourism sa kanilang mga tauhan na maging propesyonal sa pagganap sa kanilang trabaho.

