Pilipinas, 'low-risk' na sa COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 25 2021 07:21 PM

"Low-risk" na sa COVID-19 ang Pilipinas ayon sa Department of Health. Unti-unti na rin kasing bumababa ang COVID-19 cases sa bansa. Pero paalala ng ahensiya, kailangan pa rin sumunod sa health protocols gaya ng pagsusuot ng face masks at social distancing. 

