Home > News MULTIMEDIA Pilipinas, 'low-risk' na sa COVID-19 ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 25 2021 07:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber "Low-risk" na sa COVID-19 ang Pilipinas ayon sa Department of Health. Unti-unti na rin kasing bumababa ang COVID-19 cases sa bansa. Pero paalala ng ahensiya, kailangan pa rin sumunod sa health protocols gaya ng pagsusuot ng face masks at social distancing. Watch more on iWantTFC Read More: DOH Department of Health COVID-19 low-risk /video/news/10/25/21/watchdogs-sa-vote-simulation-may-mga-suhestiyon/entertainment/10/25/21/dune-combat-inspired-by-ph-martial-art-says-director/overseas/10/25/21/sudan-general-dissolves-government-after-coup/entertainment/10/25/21/john-arcilla-ready-for-more-hollywood-projects/video/news/10/25/21/abs-cbn-umalalay-sa-blood-donation-drive-sa-rizal