Detainees sa custodial facility ng Caloocan PNP, nakatakas
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 22 2020 08:26 PM

Pinaghahahanap ng mga awtoridad ang mga detainee na tumakas mula sa custodial facility ng Caloocan PNP. Binutas ng mga pugante ang pader ng pasilidad kaya sila nakatakas. Sa pasilidad din naka-hold ang mga bilanggong nagpositibo sa COVID-19 at 'yung mga sasailalim pa lang sa coronavirus test.