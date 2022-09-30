Home  >  News

Sekyu na 3 buwang hindi sumahod, nangholdap ng gasolinahan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 30 2022 07:38 PM

Arestado ang isang security guard sa Cebu matapos mangholdap ng isang gasolinahan. Ayon sa suspek, ginawa niya ang krimen dahil 3 buwan na raw siyang hindi sumasahod sa trabaho. 

