Home > News MULTIMEDIA Sekyu na 3 buwang hindi sumahod, nangholdap ng gasolinahan ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 30 2022 07:38 PM Arestado ang isang security guard sa Cebu matapos mangholdap ng isang gasolinahan. Ayon sa suspek, ginawa niya ang krimen dahil 3 buwan na raw siyang hindi sumasahod sa trabaho. Watch more News on iWantTFC