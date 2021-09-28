Home  >  News

Mga batang edad 12 pataas, babakunahan na laban sa COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 28 2021 08:36 PM

Target ng gobyerno na sa simulan sa Oktubre ang pagbibigay ng COVID-19 vaccine sa general population. Ayon pa sa Palasyo, aprubado na rin ng Pangulo ang rekomendasyon na bakunahan din kontra sa COVID-19 ang mga batang edad 12 pataas. 

