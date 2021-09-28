Home > News MULTIMEDIA Mga batang edad 12 pataas, babakunahan na laban sa COVID-19 ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 28 2021 08:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Target ng gobyerno na sa simulan sa Oktubre ang pagbibigay ng COVID-19 vaccine sa general population. Ayon pa sa Palasyo, aprubado na rin ng Pangulo ang rekomendasyon na bakunahan din kontra sa COVID-19 ang mga batang edad 12 pataas. Watch more on iWantTFC Read More: COVID-19 bakuna vaccine vaccination Pfizer Moderna kids children general population inoculation Duterte /news/09/28/21/panukalang-batas-hinggil-sa-judiciary-marshalls-umuusad-na-sa-senado/news/09/28/21/ka-leody-de-guzman-accepts-nomination-for-president-in-2022/sports/09/28/21/mma-pacio-eyes-potential-clash-with-masunyane-naito/news/09/28/21/more-college-programs-allowed-to-hold-limited-face-to-face-classes/entertainment/09/28/21/just-a-list-of-facts-that-show-how-old-probinsyano-is