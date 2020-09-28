Home  >  News

Ilang provincial bus, puwede na bumiyahe simula Sept. 30

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 28 2020 06:45 PM

Makakabalik na sa biyahe ang ilang provincial buses simula sa September 30. 

Ayon sa LTFRB, 12 ruta mula sa Region 3 at Calabarzon area ang papayagan nang bumiyahe. 

Pero may mga requirement na kailangan ang bus at maging ang mga pasahero na kailangan nilang maipakita bago sila payagang makaalis.

