MULTIMEDIA
Ilang provincial bus, puwede na bumiyahe simula Sept. 30
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 28 2020 06:45 PM
Makakabalik na sa biyahe ang ilang provincial buses simula sa September 30.
Ayon sa LTFRB, 12 ruta mula sa Region 3 at Calabarzon area ang papayagan nang bumiyahe.
Pero may mga requirement na kailangan ang bus at maging ang mga pasahero na kailangan nilang maipakita bago sila payagang makaalis.
- /overseas/09/29/20/spain-government-to-do-whatever-it-takes-to-curb-madrid-surge
- /overseas/09/29/20/at-least-5-killed-in-rocket-fire-near-baghdad-airport-army
- /overseas/09/29/20/wildfires-rip-through-california-wine-country-thousands-flee-homes
- /overseas/09/29/20/japan-to-start-easing-travel-advisory-in-stages
- /news/09/29/20/duterte-blasts-facebook-over-removal-of-ph-military-advocacy-accounts