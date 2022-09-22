Home  >  News

"Fake bundol"

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 22 2022 10:01 PM

Pinag-iingat ng mga awtoridad ang publiko sa modus na "fake bundol", o 'yung nagpapanggap na taong nabundol o nasagasaan para maperahan ang mga motorista. 

