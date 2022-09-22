Home > News MULTIMEDIA "Fake bundol" ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 22 2022 10:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Pinag-iingat ng mga awtoridad ang publiko sa modus na "fake bundol", o 'yung nagpapanggap na taong nabundol o nasagasaan para maperahan ang mga motorista. Read More: fake peke bundol. fake bundol motorista motorist modus scam Quezon City /life/09/22/22/patch-magtanong-is-getting-married/sports/09/22/22/spikers-turf-nu-pulls-off-5-set-semis-win-vs-cignal/news/09/22/22/princess-kiram-seeks-govt-support-for-sabah-claim/overseas/09/22/22/cement-mixer-truck-falls-off-hong-kong-flyover-crashes-into-school-bus/video/entertainment/09/22/22/korean-actress-park-eun-bin-bibisita-sa-maynila-sa-oktubre