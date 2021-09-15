Home  >  News

THROWBACK: Bulusok | Kuha Mo!

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 16 2021 01:04 AM

Delivery truck, sumalpok sa backhoe. At pampasaherong jeep, inararo ng truck. Ilan lang 'yan sa mga aksidente sa kalsada na nakuhanan ng video at tampok sa "Kuha Mo!". 

