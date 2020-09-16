Home > News MULTIMEDIA Illegal recruiter na nambibiktima ng mga nurse, arestado ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 16 2020 06:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Arestado ang isang babae na umano'y illegal recruiter na nambibiktima ng mga nurse. Modus umano ng suspek na pangakuan ang mga nurse na tutulungan silang makapunta sa United Kingdom para magtrabaho kapalit ng P4,000 na processing fee. Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv Read More: multimedia video illegal recruiter United Kingdom nurse frontliner scam modus /news/09/16/20/no-pressure-to-purchase-russia-china-vaccines-despite-duterte-comment-says-doh/news/09/16/20/valenzuela-to-use-facebook-live-youtube-for-distance-learning/business/09/16/20/global-recession-not-as-deep-as-expected-oecd/life/09/16/20/dani-barretto-gives-glimpse-of-new-home/sports/09/16/20/mpbl-will-give-teams-time-to-prepare-before-restart