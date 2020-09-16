Home  >  News

Illegal recruiter na nambibiktima ng mga nurse, arestado

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 16 2020 06:50 PM

Arestado ang isang babae na umano'y illegal recruiter na nambibiktima ng mga nurse. Modus umano ng suspek na pangakuan ang mga nurse na tutulungan silang makapunta sa United Kingdom para magtrabaho kapalit ng P4,000 na processing fee.

