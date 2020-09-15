Home  >  News

Reduced physical distancing sa public transport, muling pag-uusapan ng IATF

Posted at Sep 15 2020 07:35 PM

Muling pag-uusapan ng Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) ang utos ng Department of Transportation (DOTr) tungkol sa reduced physical distancing sa mga pampublikong sasakyan. Matatandaan na mula sa dating 1-metrong espasyo sa pagitan ng mga pasahero, ibinaba ito ng DOTr sa .75 meter. Una nang nagbabala ang mga health expert laban sa policy na ito dahil baka mas marami ang mahawa sa sakit na COVID-19. 

