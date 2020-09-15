Home > News MULTIMEDIA Reduced physical distancing sa public transport, muling pag-uusapan ng IATF ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 15 2020 07:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Muling pag-uusapan ng Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) ang utos ng Department of Transportation (DOTr) tungkol sa reduced physical distancing sa mga pampublikong sasakyan. Matatandaan na mula sa dating 1-metrong espasyo sa pagitan ng mga pasahero, ibinaba ito ng DOTr sa .75 meter. Una nang nagbabala ang mga health expert laban sa policy na ito dahil baka mas marami ang mahawa sa sakit na COVID-19. Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv Read More: reduced physical distancing physical distancing IATF DOTr Inter-agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases Department of Transportation public transport pampublikong sasakyan /news/09/15/20/contractual-contact-tracers-in-doh-covid-19-surveillance-unit-unpaid-for-months/sports/09/15/20/boxing-experience-john-riel-casimeros-ace-in-connecticut-bout-says-analyst/overseas/09/15/20/china-says-covid-19-vaccine-could-be-ready-for-public-by-november/news/09/15/20/budget-chief-debunks-ombudsman-denies-withholding-p173-million-coa-funds/video/life/09/15/20/alamin-mga-kayang-gawin-ng-sharea-app-ngayong-may-pandemya