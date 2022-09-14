MULTIMEDIA

OVP, dumepensa sa paggamit ni VP Sara ng presidential helicopter

Dumepensa ang Office of the Vice President sa mga puna ng netizens tungkol sa paggamit ni Vice President Sara Duterte ng Presidential helicopter. Ayon sa OVP, ginagamit lamang ng bise presidente ang helicopter sa mga official work at functions. Itinanggi rin ng OVP na ginagamit ni Duterte ang helicopter araw-araw para umuwi sa Davao City.

