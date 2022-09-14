Home > News MULTIMEDIA OVP, dumepensa sa paggamit ni VP Sara ng presidential helicopter ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 14 2022 08:28 PM | Updated as of Sep 14 2022 10:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Dumepensa ang Office of the Vice President sa mga puna ng netizens tungkol sa paggamit ni Vice President Sara Duterte ng Presidential helicopter. Ayon sa OVP, ginagamit lamang ng bise presidente ang helicopter sa mga official work at functions. Itinanggi rin ng OVP na ginagamit ni Duterte ang helicopter araw-araw para umuwi sa Davao City. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: helicopter chopper presidential helicopter vice president bise presidente Sara Duterte netizens puna Office of the Vice President criticism social media /news/09/15/22/sara-duterte-authorized-to-use-presidential-chopper-paf/entertainment/09/15/22/marco-gumabao-to-star-in-series-shot-in-singapore/entertainment/09/15/22/rochelle-pangilinan-joins-coco-jodi-movie/entertainment/09/15/22/loisa-andalio-ronnie-alonte-enjoy-thailand-vacation/overseas/09/15/22/ukraines-zelenskyy-unhurt-after-car-accident