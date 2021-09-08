Home  >  News

Tambalang Lacson-Sotto, kasado na sa Halalan 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 08 2021 07:06 PM | Updated as of Sep 08 2021 07:28 PM

Pormal nang inihayahag nina Senador Ping Lacson at Senate President Tito Sotto ang kanilang intensyon na kumandidato bilang pangulo at pangalawang pangulo sa halalan sa 2022. 

