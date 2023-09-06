Home > News MULTIMEDIA Panghoholdap sa botika, huli sa CCTV ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 06 2023 07:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Huli sa CCTV ang panghoholdap sa isang botika sa Brgy. Concepcion Pequeña, Naga City. Mabilis na tumakas ang suspek matapos limasin ang laman ng kaha na tinatayang aabot sa P4,000. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: holdap hold up botika pharmacy CCTV video krimen crime Naga City robbery /sports/09/06/23/for-tall-blacks-world-cups-are-about-pushing-program-further/life/09/06/23/filipinos-raring-to-explore-asia-as-travel-bug-returns/overseas/09/06/23/climate-change-worsening-heatwaves-air-quality-un/spotlight/09/06/23/court-junks-sedition-case-vs-trillanes-others-over-bikoy-narcolist-video/news/09/06/23/equitable-screening-pushed-in-proposed-review-of-free-college-tuition-program