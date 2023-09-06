Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Panghoholdap sa botika, huli sa CCTV

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 06 2023 07:41 PM

Huli sa CCTV ang panghoholdap sa isang botika sa Brgy. Concepcion Pequeña, Naga City. Mabilis na tumakas ang suspek matapos limasin ang laman ng kaha na tinatayang aabot sa P4,000. 

